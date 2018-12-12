INEC tasks desk officers on voter education

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged its desk officers to intensify enlightenment campaign on the electorate by educating them on the electoral processes ahead of the 2019 general election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, Mr Mutiu Agboke, gave the advise yesterday in Ibadan while addressing desk officers from the South West states.

This was during a one-day “Capacity Building Workshop’’ organised by the electoral umpire in preparation for the general election.

At the seminar, no fewer than 200 of the officers drawn from Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ogun states attended the workshop.

Agboke, who was represented by the state INEC administrative secretary Mr David Asemo, said the nation’s electoral processes required intensive and extensive voter education.

He urged the participants to intensify public mobilisation for mass participation in the electoral process so as to increase voters’ turnout during election.

Agboke said that intensive education would discourage voter apathy, ensure collection and safe keeping of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and reduce void votes.

“In addition, voter education will boost inclusiveness of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process and encourage gender participation. Through voter education, the electorate will be abreast of danger of vote buying and selling,’’ he added.

Agboke expressed optimism that the workshop would equip the participants with sound foundation in voter education delivery, noting that the officers could only educate voters if they were equipped to do so. (NAN)

