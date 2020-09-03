INEC tasks religious leaders on non-violence guber poll in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to religious leaders in Edo state to sensitise the faithful to shun any form of violence before, during and after the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr John Alalibo, made the call Thursday during a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting in Benin.

The REC said the commission’s efforts at ensuring free and credible elections on Sept 19 might suffer a setback if religious leaders failed to douse the rising tension.

He warned that the threats of violence plus the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may result in voter apathy in the forthcoming elections should religious leaders fail to take responsibility as relevant stakeholders before, during and after the election.

The REC disclosed that no fewer than 14 political parties are contesting the elections, and reminded the electorate that the use of face masks was mandatory for all registered voters.

“It is in this light that I am appealing to you, the religious leaders, to help allay the fears of the voters.

“The commission has put in place seamless processes that will enable the voter to vote without contracting COVID-19 if they follow the preventive measures and guidelines properly.

“The commission is aware that some of you are role models and opinion leaders. Therefore, talking to you translates to talking to thousands of prospective voters in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Also, the REC assured the religious leaders that the commission would provide a level playing ground for all political parties fielding candidates in the elections, saying that it had no unholy alliance with any political party to rig the polls.

“They should concern themselves with canvassing for votes because INEC will not award votes to any political party or candidate. It is the number of votes scored that will be awarded them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chairman, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Edo chapter, Alhaji Suleiman Ojo, recalled that the role of the commission in the previous elections was not entirely commendable.

He said that the conduct of some Electoral Officers in the previous elections left much to be desired and therefore, called on the commission to remain committed to delivering on its mandate of conducting free, fair, credible and transparent election.

Responding to the observation, the INEC Administrative Secretary, Mr Etim Umoh, dismissed allegations, instead said politicians were in the habit of making unfounded allegations if they failed to get officials to compromise.

“If you find any official wanting in any way, please come with evidence. I can assure you that strict actions will be taken against that person. The commission has its own internal mechanism for dealing with such issues,” he said.