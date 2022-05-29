INEC, the pressure and primaries’ new deadline 

EMEKA NZE writes that the news of political parties pressurising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the 2023 general election timetables and schedule of activities to enable them adequately prepare for their primary elections, first filtered in from the rumourmills but later snowballed into reality and now then commission recapitulates

Rather than abate, the rumour continued to gain momentum.However, to engender the confidence of the publics in its works, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assured that its timelines and schedules of activities remained sacrosanct.

INEC urges strictness in compliance to timelines

INEC continued to maintain its stance that the parties should strictly adhere to the timelines and schedules of activities and sometimes threatened sanctions on would be defaulters especially the political parties.

In a statement issued May 5, 2023, the commission stated, “Given the importance of the exercise (primary elections) to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 General Elections, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

“The deadline remains Friday, June 3,” it reminded.

While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the commission reiterated that the deadline remained firm and fixed.

The statement said nominations for Presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from June 10 to June 17.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between July 1 and 15.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.

“The commission will continue to work with political parties to ensure fidelity to the constitution, the Electoral Act, and the timelines for all the activities contained in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election,” Okoye said.

Parties openly ask for extension

What seemed like a rumour metamorphosed into reality when the parties under the auspices of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the May 10 second quarterly consultative meeting brought to the public domain their pressure on INEC in a coated appeal to extend the date of the primaries by 37 days.

While speaking at the meeting, IPAC chairman, Yabagi Sani stated, “It is within the framework of the enduring bond between the INEC and IPAC in service to the country, that all the eighteen registered political parties on the platform of IPAC are jointly, without exception, requesting the INEC to consider a slight adjustment to the recently announced timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

“In summary, the General Assembly of IPAC, after an exhaustive examination of the INEC timetable and related issues, arrived at a unanimous decision to request for an extension of thirty-seven (37) days to the deadline of the time frame for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of conflicts arising from the primaries: By implication, the IPAC leadership is appealing to the INEC to extend the deadline for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of ensuing conflicts from the present INEC given date of 3rd June, 2022 to 4th August 2022.”

INEC rejects IPAC’s plea

In what has been variously described by stakeholders as the initial gra-gra or braggadocio, INEC in its welcome remarks, vehemently rejected and opposed the entreaties by the political parties to extend the primary elections timetable and schedule of activities by 37 days.

The chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said: “Twice in the last two weeks, the commission had cause to remind political parties of the necessity for strict compliance with the timelines for party primaries. I hereby reiterate the position of the Commission that there will be no review of the timelines.

“There are so many inter-related activities that are associated with the timelines which must be carried out. Any review to extend the timeline for one activity will affect other activities and put unnecessary pressure on political parties and the commission.

“This will ultimately result in more complications than what the extension seeks to achieve. Therefore, the commission will not review the timelines. Working together, we should ensure fidelity to the timelines in conducting transparent and democratic primaries for the purpose of electing candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be held on 25th February and 11th March 2023.”

This position was supported by many stakeholders such as the Civil Society Organisations as well as the Nigeria media who encouraged INEC to continue to stick to its guns.

IPAC’s pressure continues

Fast-forward to Friday, May 27 2022, the party leaders subsequently requested another meeting held last Friday.

According INEC’s sources, “They presented a modified demand, asking for a window within 3rd June when the primaries would have ended and 9th June when the parties would start uploading the list of their nominated candidates to the nomination portal.

“Chairman, Zenith Labour Party, Dan Nwanyanwu, said: “What we are pleading for is nothing but to allow the political parties a week (to tidy up) because, during this time, nothing is happening. It’s (the period) just for the parties to start preparing their documentation so, if it will please the Commission to give us the period between 3rd and 9th (June) so that the political parties can put their acts together, without prejudice to what had been done (concluded primaries) already which cannot be undone.”

He continued: “We asked for 30 days, and you refused us. We asked for a few months, but you refused us. All the things we asked, you refused us. I think this one will not affect the Timetable. It will not shift the date of the election; it will not do anything. It is just this small window so that we can technically take all those things we have not done.”

INEC recapitulates

To the chagrin of many Nigerians, the same commission which was hellbent on the it’s timelines and schedules of activities, issued another statement affirming that it has yielded to the pressure of the political parties.

While recapitulating on its earlier stance, the commission stated that it has given another six days to political parties to conclude their primaries. What this implies is that deadline for the primaries remain June 9th, 2022.

National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye, in the statement said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met with the leadership of political parties today, Friday 27th May 2022.

“Once again, the political parties requested the commission to review the timelines for political party primaries provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2023 general election released on Saturday, 26th February 2022.

“Earlier, the political parties had requested for 37 – 60 days extension of the timeline for primaries and the Nomination of candidates. The Commission was emphatic that this request could not be granted because it would disrupt other scheduled activities on the Timetable. This position of the Commission has not changed.

“However, based on the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election, the parties have now pleaded with the commission to use the 6-day period between 4th and 9th June 2022 to conclude outstanding primaries and prepare to upload the list of candidates and their affidavits to the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal.

“The commission did not schedule any specific activity during this period. The idea is to simply give parties time to compile the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates before uploading the same to the INEC candidates nomination portal from 10th – 17th June 2022.

“The commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity, which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct.

“However, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties. The Commission will not monitor already concluded primaries.”

Reactions

Meanwhile, some Civil Society Organisations have been reacting on the recant made INEC and for yielding to pressure on it by the political parties.

The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, has berated INEC for extending the deadline for the conduct of primary elections and submission of the list of nominated candidates for the 2023 general elections, from 4th to 9th of June 2022.

Chairman of the foremost election monitoring group, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement on Friday, lamented the extension noting that the group received the news with great worries and concerns.

He said that at a time when Nigerians are beginning to have confidence in the electoral umpire some powerful forces are trying to undermine and pressurise it to doing their biddings.

Comrade Rafsanjani stated that: “A lot of political parties have made efforts in conducting their primaries and if the ruling party is still uncertain about the day to conduct its presidential primary elections that shouldn’t be the basis for the extension.”

The TMG boss, therefore, noted that the group will continue to monitor the electoral processes with a view to ascertaining the level of transparency and fairness in the process and report the same to Nigerians in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The group, however, commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring the smooth conduct of the party primaries across the country.

However, Executive Director Adopt A Goal Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye advised those misconstruing the decision of the INEC to adjust the timeline of the electioneering processes by extending the deadline as partisanship to eschew such thoughts.

Atoye said the managers of the electoral body had remained resolute on their grounds not to shift the deadline given to political parties and their aspirants only to accommodate the request of the IPAC bordering on the conduct of the primaries yet to be conducted. “There is always enough time for the political parties to do what is right, but never enough windows to manipulate the process; the extension of INEC’s deadline by six days would still never be enough for these parties.

“Although INEC had insisted it would never shift the deadline given to the political parties to conduct their primaries, but the latest adjustment should not be seen as a partisan move because, all the parties are going to need it one way or the other to address the spillover of the poor conduct of primaries.

“Although the APC has capitalised on the latest adjustment to shift its presidential convention, while the PDP had already commenced its process and was unable to change the date, nevertheless, we should not be apprehensive of the commission’s neutrality.

“Ekiti and Osun states’ off-cycle governorship elections should be the basis of further assessing INEC’s commitment to free, fair, credible and transparent elections ahead of 2023 and not an arrangement that is internal to the political parties.

“This postponement by the APC will never ease the tension in the party; rather, it would aggravate the agitation within and increase the tendency of false hopes among aspirants,” he said.

