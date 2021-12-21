INEC to distribute 39,208 PVCs to FCT registrants



Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) February 12th 2022, area council elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the Permanent Voter Cards for eligible Nigerians who registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, would be ready for distribution from January 6th – 4th February, 2022.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made the disclosure on Tuesday at the INEC headquarters, during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

He disclosed that 39,208 new PVCs were be printed arising from the CVR exercise in the FCT.

Prof. Yakubu explained that “a total of 42,986 Nigerians completed their registration in the FCT, adding that “The Commission has diligently cleaned up the data using our new Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to weed out multiple registrations.

“As a testimony to the efficacy of our ABIS process,14,665 (34.1%) multiple registrations were detected and rejected. Consequently, the number of new valid registrants in the FCT is 28,321.



“Added to this figure are requests for transfer of registrations to FCT, replacement of lost or damaged PVCs and update of voter records, making an overall total of 39,208 new PVCs to be printed, he said.

Commenting on the CVR across the country, the INEC chairman said “we have now completed the second quarter of the exercise which commenced online in June and physically at designated centres in July.

“We have also been giving Nigerians weekly updates for the last six months. The 3rd quarter of the exercise will commence in January next year”.

He said that the exercise might be cascaded to the ward level soon to encourage more Nigerian’s to register.

According to Professor Yakubu, “the commission is aware that Nigerians would like to know when the exercise will be devolved beyond our state and local government offices to enable more citizens to register.

“Secondly, for those already registered, they would like to know when their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) will be available for collection. The Commission is working on these concerns and issues and will issue a comprehensive schedule for both activities early in the new year”.





On the Ekiti and Osun guber elections, the INEC chairman said “political parties intending to field candidates at the 2022 end of tenure of governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, have been charged to ensure their primaries are conducted under free, fair, and credible atmosphere to ensure they make submissions to INEC within the stipulated time spelt out in the timetable and schedule’s of activities for the elections.





The commission, while making the call, urged challenged political parties to hold themselves to the same high standard of free, fair, transparent and credible elections that they expect from INEC during general elections.

He said, “The commission wishes to remind political parties that in choosing their candidates for these elections, they must abide by the provisions of the law, INEC’s regulations and guidelines as well as their Constitutions and guidelines.

“INEC will monitor the primaries as required by law. Political parties must therefore hold themselves to the same high standard of free, fair, transparent and credible elections that they expect from INEC during general elections.

“Any political party that fails to conduct democratic primaries within the timeframe provided in the Commission’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities cannot be expected to submit the names of candidates to INEC for elections”.



The commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti Governorship election holding on 18th June 2022 and the Osun Governorship election scheduled for 16th July 2022, June this year. According to the INEC Chairman “a major activity for the two Governorship elections is the conduct of primaries by political parties for the nomination of candidates for the election.

“For Ekiti state, the exercise begins in the next 2 weeks on 4th January 2022 and ends on 29th January 2022. In the case of Osun State, party primaries begin on 16th February 2022 and ends on 12th March 2022”.

Professor Yakubu also highlighted that some bye-elections by the commission would be conducted early in 2022.

.He said “there are eight pending bye-elections involving three federal constituencies (Jos North/Bassa in Plateau state, Akure North/Akure South in Ondo state and Ogoja/Yala in Cross River state) and five state constituencies (Shinkafi in Zamfara state, Ekiti East I in Ekiti state, Akpabuyo in Cross River state, Pankshin South in Plateau state and Giwa West in Kaduna state)”.

“In addition to these off cycle elections, we must also continue to prepare for the 2023 General Election. We have so many physical facilities to rebuild, materials to replace, regulations and guidelines to work on, consultations with stakeholders to strengthen, capacity of our staff to enhance and several aspects of election administration to improve upon. Next year is therefore going to be a very busy year for us,”the INEC Chairman said.





On the BIMODAL system, INEC said it has learnt its lessons and assured Nigerians that there would be tremendous improvement that would lead to optimal performance in future elections



The assurance came from the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioner’s (RECs), in Abuja.

He noted that like every new technology, glitches were observed and lessons learnt when the commission replaced the Smart Card Reader(SCR), with the BVAS and deployed it for the first time in a major election in the November 6, 2021, Anambra state governorship election.



According to Prof. Yakubu “the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was deployed for the first time in a major election after the successful pilot in the Isoko South I State Constituency in Delta State in September this year. The BVAS has replaced the Smart Card Reader for verification and authentication as part of our improved voter accreditation process”.

“The new technology was designed in-house by INEC engineers. Like every new technology, glitches were observed and important lessons learnt. We wish to assure Nigerians that the Commission has reviewed the performance of the BVAS in Anambra State and there will be a tremendous improvement leading to optimal performance in future elections”. He reiterated that “the BVAS has come to stay.”

He continued, “so too is the uploading of Polling Unit results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on Election Day. We are convinced that the introduction of technology in voter accreditation and result management is better than the best entirely manual process. It also increases public confidence in the process. We will continue to deepen the use of technology in our elections.”

The INEC chairman spoke further on other technologies deployed for the first time in Anambra that have come to stay.

He said, “the second technological innovation introduced in the Anambra Governorship election went virtually unnoticed by many Nigerians. For sometime now, dedicated portals were created by Commission to handle different aspect of the electoral process.”

“For instance, the nomination of candidates by political parties, including the uploading of nomination forms, is now done online. So too is the accreditation of election observers and the media. In addition, and for the first time in the history of the Commission, the accreditation of polling and collation agents nominated by political parties was done online. This has ensured that all such agents were provided with identification tags bearing not only their party logos, names and other personal details but personal photographs as well.

“In all, the commission issued 63,745 identification tags to agents of the 18 political parties that sponsored candidates for the election. This has sanitized the process and made the identification of ghost party agents easier. We will maintain the same arrangement for all forthcoming elections, including the 2023 general elections.”