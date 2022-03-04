INEC to recreate polling units for IDPs, tasks media managers on new law

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would print new Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and recreate their polling units in their camps to enable them vote in some of the elections depending on their location and their proximity to their state and federal constituencies.

Speaking on Thursday at a Town Hall meeting organised by Nigeria Guild of Editors in Abuja, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said, “this is in accord with section 24(1) of the Electoral Act, which provides that “In the event of an emergency affecting an election, the Commission shall, as far as practicable, ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.”

“For the internally displaced, the commission will print new Permanent Voters Cards for them and recreate their polling units in their camps and they will be eligible to vote in some of the elections depending on their location and their proximity to their State and Federal Constituencies.”

Okoye said based on this, the commission has “developed regulations and guidelines on IDP voting and will implement the intendment of the law and the Regulations and Guidelines.”

He also stated the commission was currently at the terminal phase of its Continuous Voters Registration Exercise (CVR), adding that there were so many communities that were still inaccessible to our registration officers.

“In the next few weeks, the commission will roll out modalities for the further devolution and rotation of the CVR to our registration areas and the security of our personnel and the registrants are fundamental to the success of the exercise.

“We are determined to register all eligible registrants but will not expose our staff to unnecessary danger. We will roll out and roll back depending on the security situation in different parts of the country.

He tasked the media managers and editors to get reporters to understand the new issues and provisions in the constitutive electoral legal framework pointing out that there are fundamental and progressive issues and innovations in the new Electoral Act.

“Media managers and editors have a huge role to play in the 2023 general election. The first challenge is to get media to understand the new issues and provisions in the constitutive electoral legal framework. There are fundamental and progressive issues and innovations in the new Electoral Act.

Okoye said, “the commission will organise zonal trainings and workshops for the media on the new issues in the electoral legal framework and practical issues in their implementation adding that the media must have a working knowledge of the new law, the new innovations and issues in the electoral process to report and report well.

“Journalists, editors and media managers must also read and understand the new template for the conduct of elections. Without a good knowledge and understating of the law and its dynamics, the media may not be in a position to perform and perform well.

He so stated that the commission would continue to rely on the media to get its messages across to the Nigerian people as well as maintain openness and transparency in the management of elections and upfront in the provision of information.

He further challenged the orthodox media to “try as much as possible to filter information coming from the social media. Sometimes quality control is not adhered to in using information from the social media.

“We acknowledge that the social media has altered information dissemination and management but at the same time, the media must continue to verify information from such sources before using them.

According to him, part “In an election year, persons with various and variegated interests will drop information of varied classes in the social and orthodox media. Some of them may have national security implications and their dissemination may lead to breakdown of law and order.”

About political parties, the national commissioner said urged the media “to continue to monitor the organisation and operations of the different political parties in Nigeria.

“The media must name and shame the vote buyers corrupting our electoral process. The media must name and shame those that deploy violence to the polling units and collation centers.

“The media must name and shame those that subvert the internal democratic processes in the various parties. We must not allow the current regime of electoral impunity to continue.

“Violence and electoral malfeasance pervade our electoral process because we do not name and shame the perpetrators and they are not brought to book.

“The media and the Commission should in the interest of our democracy and the nation sustain its engagement and partnership. The Commission is conscious of its responsibility in the electoral process and will continually and continuously engages the Nigerian people in the electoral process.”