INEC to suspend voter registration in FCT from Dec 12





Preparatory to the conduct of Area Council election on March 30, 2022,

the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will suspend further registration of voters in the FCT with effect from December 12, 2021.



This, according to the commission, “is in compliance section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which states that updating and revision of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act.”





A statement on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye said, “to contain the anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the commission has deployed additional INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres.

According to the statement, “a total of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on two (2) per Area Council and 5 at the registration centre.” The statement noted that “all appointments beyond 12th December 2021 have been rescheduled and notifications sent to the affected persons through email.”

It further said, “the commission has also suspended services for all voter updates, transfers, and reviews in relation to the FCT.

“The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of new registrants will be printed and made available for collection immediately after the required processes have been completed and well ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday 12th February 2021. “The commission remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, and safe elections in Nigeria.”

