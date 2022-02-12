INEC updates result viewing portal

The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) has been updated to ensure optimum performance and accountability.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education committee, Festus Okoye said, “The Uniform Resource Locator (URL) has been migrated from www.inecelectionresults.com to www.inecelectionresults.ng.

The statement continued, “All previously registered user credentials from the old URL remain valid on this new URL.

“Notification emails containing the new URL will be sent to all registered users.

“The notification to this effect has been uploaded to the Commission’s social media platforms.”