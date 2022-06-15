INEC urges parties, candidates to abide by peace accord



Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has called on all political parties and candidates to abide by the letter and spirit of the accord signed by them on the auspices of the Abdulsalami Abubakar led National Peace Committee.

He also appealed to their members and supporters to maintain the peace and order before, during and after the elections.

The chairman made the call during his remarks at the signing of peace accord letter event which took place at the Amazing Grace Centre in the state capital.

He said maintaining peace during the election would be their own way of showing commitment to the peace accord and appreciation for the work of the National Peace Committee.

Yakubu told the parties and candidates in Ekiti state that without peace, INEC deployment plans; new innovations in voter accreditation and result management; the safety of voters, election duty staff, observers and the journalists; security of materials; and, ultimately, the credibility of elections would be undermined.

“No credible election can be achieved in an atmosphere of disruption, violence and disorder. It is, therefore, important for everyone to maintain the peace.

“The success of the Peace Accord rests on three pedestals: the political actors, INEC and security agencies. Speaking for INEC, I wish to assure the Peace Committee of our commitment to transparent and credible elections.

“Working for the last 12 months since June 2021 when we released the timetable for the Ekiti state governorship election, it is inconceivable that INEC will undermine itself, especially on election day and beyond. I want to assure you all that the votes of the Ekiti people will count,” he noted.

The chairman commended the presence of the secretary of the NPC, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, for consistency the NPC has demonstrated adding that moral suasion is as important as statutory authority in promoting peace in our country.

