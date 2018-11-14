INEC vows to expose holders of illegal PVCs



The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians it would expose those possessing the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) illegally.

Also, the Commission assured that measures would be put in place to identify and prosecute those possessing the PVCs illegally as well as stop them from participating in the 2019 general elections.

INEC National Commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, gave the assurance at the INEC Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC), zonal implementers’ trainers workshop sponsored by European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).

The Commission urged politicians to be modest in their conducts, desist from desperation and cooperate with it to ensure the free, fair and credible electoral process.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the reported high volume of foreigners from neighbouring countries; including Cameroon, Chad, Niger Togolese and Beninese were arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Lagos over illegal possession of PVCs.

“We must concert efforts at ensuring that we get adequately prepared for the 2019 general election and right now we are very much on the course that is why we are here. We are very much prepared, we have a strategic plan, followed by a strategic programme of action, we are executing all the plans and I can assure you that we are very much on course.

“Politicians should not see the election as a do-or-die affair, they should copy the good things in other countries of the world. For instance, in Ghana elections are held without rancour,” Ogunmola said.

Further, he charged them not to see elections a do-or-die affair but should copy the good things in other countries of the world, especially in Ghana where the exercise was held without rancour.

Stressing that the commission officials would be at the units at the appropriate time, he urged stakeholders to corporate with the commission to ensure a credible poll.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.