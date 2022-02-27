INEC warns parties against early campaigns 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties and aspirants to strictly adhere to the timeframe for commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general elections which commences 150 days to the polling day and ends 24 hours before the election day.

Chairman of the commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu stated this at press briefing while fielding questions from newsmen Saturday to unveil the timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said there is also the time for the end of the campaigns which he said was 24 hours to the elections

“Let me use this opportunity to draw the attention of parties and candidates that the law makes a specific definite provisions for the commencement of campaigns and end of campaigns and all Nigerians are required to adhere with the provisions of the law including political parties and candidates,” he said.

He stated that any political party that operates outside the timelines set by the commission especially with regards to the nomination of primaries would not be expected to nominate a candidate to the commission.

He noted that the timelines are supported by regulations and guidelines which are in the Electoral Act 2022

“So we expect all political parties to comply. Any political party that fails to comply with the timelines provided for in the time table and schedule of activities particularly with respect to the conduct of party primaries for the nomination candidates will not expected to nominate a candidate to the commission,” he said.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities for next year’s general election, the presidential and the National Assembly elections would hold February 25, 2022 while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will follow two weeks later on March 11, 2022.

INEC schedule of activities and timetable prescribes that the campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections would commence on 28 September 2022 while that of the governorship and State Houses of Assembly would commence October 12, 2022.

According to INEC, conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would commence on April 4, and end on June 3 2022.