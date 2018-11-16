INEC won’t fail Nigerians in 2019 -Yakubu

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday assured that the agency won’t fail the nation in the conduct of 2019 general elections.

He gave the assurance while speaking at the 6th Anniversary Lecture and Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame held in Lagos.

The theme of the lecture was “Political Transitions and Africa’s Economic Development: Preparations for Nigeria’s 2019 General Elections.”

While admitting the enormity of the challenge ahead of the commission before and during the election year, Yakubu expressed INEC’s determination to leave no stone unturned to achieve free, fair and credible elections.

According to him, INEC was deeply committed to democratic elections that would contribute to political stability and consolidation of democracy, which he said, would propel the nation to greater economic prosperity.

The INEC boss said: “It is true that political stability is a prerequisite for economic growth and development. It is also true that no economy flourishes in a situation of uncertainty.

“Nations cannot develop if they are unstable. We have seen nations and cities destroyed by unacceptable electoral outcomes.

“Democratic transition, through periodic and credible elections, is the best way to ensure certainty that will guarantee and sustain political stability.

“We will never ever fail the nation. Our commitment is that we will never give Nigerians excuses. The commission has embarked on diligent preparations to ensure that the 2019 general election is credible and meets the goals of election integrity.”

Without credible and peaceful polls, the INEC chair said, there can’t be peaceful or sustainable political transition that in turn, would guarantee economic and other benefits to citizens.

He therefore called on relevant stakeholders – governments, election administrators, security agencies, civil society groups, the media, political parties, candidates and their supporters, to play their roles.

On efforts towards 2019 polls, Yakubu said the commission has embarked on the consolidation of full biometric voter registration through the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between April 27 and August 31, among other preparations.

At the end of the exercise, he revealed that some 14.5 million Nigerians were added to the existing register of about 70 million, and the voters register for the 2019 elections had hit 84.2million.

While calling for r support of all stakeholders in the collection of PVCs, he said a new approach to the collection would commence early in December and continue until a week to the elections.

He also stated that the PVCs of those who registered in 2017 and those who did same in the first and second quarters of 2018, have been printed and delivered to states.

And for those who registered in the third quarter of 2018, Yakubu said their cards were ready and would be delivered by the end of November.

This, he noted, include all cards for those who applied for intra and interstate transfer and replacements.

He further disclosed that henceforth, there would not be any use of incidence forms, saying, rather, manual register of voters had been redesigned to provide for a box for thumb printing and telephone number of any voter whose biometric was not authenticated by the Smart Card Readers.

INEC, Yakubu also revealed, “has harmonised accreditation and voting, carried out greater engagement, installation of trackers, enhancement of Smart Card Readers and improved logistics.”

Also speaking at the event, Malam Haroun Adamu, who chaired the event, said that social media platforms had been so influential in information dissemination.

Adamu, a former chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), described the social media as “the major opinion shapers and are influential. The business model adopted by Realnews is very forward-thinking and can be described as being ahead of the crowd.

“The team must continue to strive to remain dynamic, flexible and willing to adopt as the environment evolves with advances in technology, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Adamu further added.

