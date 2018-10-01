INEC working with APC to alter result sheets of Osun election – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of working with the All Progressives Congress to alter original copies of result sheets used for the just concluded Osun governorship election.

The state chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo, raised the alarm in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

The PDP said it has very credible information to the effect that result sheets of several local governments where the INEC did deliberate wrong summation of figures were being rewritten in the Osun state Government House, Osogbo.

He further disclosed that each of the electoral officials who signed the initial copies of the result sheets was being offered N2 million by the APC to sign doctored results which would be tendered at the election petition tribunal.

The PDP warned the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun state and other top officials of the body to refrain from acts of illegality which could lead to terrible legal consequences and bring them into disrepute.

The party said Nigerians and posterity will hold INEC responsible for any further acts of subversion of the will of Osun people as expressed in the September 22 governorship election.

The PDP added that it would continue to beam its search light on the activities of INEC which has a constitutional, legal and moral obligation to promote free and fair elections in Nigeria, and ensure that no forged document is presented in a court of law.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.