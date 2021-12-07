INEC worried over few women, PWD’s in elective positions

A National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Adekunle Ladipo Ogunmola, has regretted that the percentage of women, especially Persons With Disabilities (PWD’s) has remained low despite all efforts by the commission to ensure inclusivity.

Ogunmola stated this in Abuja while hosting members of the Network of Disabled Women (NDW) who paid him a courtesy visit to present a policy brief document and forge a working partnership with the commission in order to enhance for a legislation that enables inclusive political participation – particularly for women and girls with disabilities.

He recalled that women’s representation rose up to 8% in the past, staying however that it is sad that today the figures is not up to 1%.

“This is not encouraging nor does it show that all our efforts are yielding fruits.

“We cannot continue to have a drop in the percentage of women in elective offices. It is quite sad that with all the INEC is doing to encourage participation of women and PWD’s and all other disadvantaged group in election, the figures has not improved,” he lamented.

He stated further that the commission has adjusted the 2023-2026 plan to show how passionate the commission is about inclusivity in elections, adding that a lot is being done to ensure that the disadvantaged group is not left out in election processes.

“The commission has done quite a lot in ensuring that the disadvantaged group are not left behind. That is why we came up with a framework on access and participation of PWD’s to attend adequately to issues around them.

“In 2014, we established a national gender policy and it is currently being reviewed to capture all disadvantaged group which are women, PWD’s and also a youth engagement strategy,” he said.

“Our vision and mission statement before was to ensure a free, fair and credible elections, but due to our passion for inclusivity, it has been adjusted to free, fair, credible and inclusive election. We also created the gender and Inclusivity Department this year to show our passion to leaving no one behind,” he added.

The commissioner urged the NDW to work with other organisations advocating for specific quotas for women in elective offices so as to have enough support to their demands.

Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at NDW , Imoete Edet, noted that 15% of the world’s population live with some form of disability with women more prevalent, as about 1 in 5 women 18 years and older live with one.