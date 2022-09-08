INEC’ll encourage Jigawa youth participation in 2023 elections – REC 

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Jigawa state, Dr Mamuda Isah, said youth would participate fully in the 2023 general elections.

The REC stated this at the training session organised recently at the Manpower Development Institute (MDI) Dutse, Jigawa state capital by the Organization for Community Civil Engagement (OCCEN).

He said INEC gives chance to every eligible voter to participate fully, particularly the youth, people with special needs, pregnant women among others.

However, the executive director, OCCEN, Comrade Abdurrazak Alqali, said the training session was to sensitise the newly registered voters on what to do before, during and after elections.

He said the aim of the training session, was to sensitise the newly registered voters expected to cast their votes come 2023 general elections across the 27 LGAs in the state.

Comrade Alqali stated that OCCEN is ready to give chance to every eligible voter, most especially the youth, to enfranchise their right to participate fully during the 2023 general elections.

Comrade Alqali said eight million out of 12 million voters registered newly by INEC in the country are youth.

