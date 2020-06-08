Infectious Disease Bill suffers setback as judge withdraws from suit

A Federal High Court judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo hearing suit filed by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, Monday withdrew from the case.

Ugochinyere who filed the case against Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila challenged the ongoing moves by the lawmakers to summon him before the House Ad hoc Committee.

The committee led by Henry Nwawuba was set up to probe the 10 million dollars bribery allegation.

The CUPP spokesman had alleged that the leadership of the house collected $10 million bribe from Bill Gates to pass the Infectious Disease Bill pending before the house.

Not pleased with the allegation, the leadership of the house set up a committee to investigate it.

Ugochinyere rushed to the court to stop the probe.

Meanwhile the speaker through his counsel Mr. Kayode Ajulo, filed a preliminary objection to challenge the suit.

At the resumed hearing, the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, frowned at what he described as misrepresentation of facts in the matter.

After expressing his displeasure, the judge withdrew from the matter and returned the case file to the Chief Judge for reassignment.