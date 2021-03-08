Inferno: Etsu Nupe mourns death of 4 in Bida



The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has mourned the death of four people in the early hours of Monday in a fire outbreak at the residence of late famous businessman, Alhaji Ahmadu Kabareni.

The late Kabareni’s family house at Efu Kabali Gulu area of Bida went up in flames at about 1.00 a.m. resulting in the death of four people, namely, his two aged wives and two grand daughters.

Property Worth millions of naira were also razed in the inferno.



The Etsu Nupe, who is also the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, described the inferno as very unfortunate.

He said the deaths and loss of property were very sad..



The monarch prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Fildausi. He also prayed to Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the losses and prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

Speaking shortly after the burial prayers for the deceased, the Chief Imam of Bida, Ustaz Adamu Liman-Yakatun, said the deaths were painful.



He urged the family to accept the incident as an act of God

He said death was an expected end of every mortal and enjoined the deceased family to take solace in the words of God that for everything under the sun, there is a time; a time to be born, and a time to die.

