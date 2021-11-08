Inferno: FCTA to begin demolition in Kubwa market

In the wake of the recent fire outbreak that claimed six lives near Kubwa Village market in Bwari Area Council of Abuja, officials of FCT Administration have concluded plans to commence massive demolition of structures causing obstructions in the area.

To this end, the FCTA Monday issued a 24-hour vacation ultimatum to traders and owners of shops and others encroaching on the major corridors and undesignated places around the market and National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa.

Speaking during a pre-demolition exercise in the area, Acting Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB), Kaka Ali, said all structures that fall within the non regulated areas for trading will be demolished by the FCT Department of Development Control.

He said: “We are here to sanitise the market and environs, following the recent incident of fire outbreak caused by explosion of an illegal kerosine tank depot in the area.

“We are trying to enlighten them on the dangers of selling within or around the market or within residential areas, which are completely forbidden, and there are specific areas of selling such things. We have spoken with the market managers on the need to sanitise and put all things in order.”

Similarly, Director, Development Control Department, Garba Kwamkur,

explained that they have a matching order from the FCT Minister, in view of the ugly incident that happened three days back.

According to him, ” In and around the market are residential buildings, but people have resorted to breaking their windows and doors, turning those houses to commercial, thereby making everywhere to be rowdy. We can’t allow that to continue, that’s why we are here to insist on what the master plan says.”