Inflation slows to 15.6% January, Abuja, Kogi state have highest price increase

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said that the inflation rate decreased from 15.63 per cent in December 2021 to 15.60 per cent in January 2022.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry broke the news to reporters in Abuja.

Giving the summary, he said: “In summary and in attempt to make a comparison between the January, 2022 and December, 2021 figures, it is important to note that

“Headline Inflation for the month of January, 2022 was 15.60%, while that of December, 2021 was 15.63 per cent”.

He added that Core Inflation for January, 2022 was 13.87 per cent while that of December 2021 was also 13.87 per cent..

According to him: “Food Inflation for January, 2022 was 17.13 percent compared to 17.37%, percent in December, 2021″.

The NBS boss noted that Urban inflation rate stood at 16.17 percent year-on-year in January, 2022 the same with the December, 2021 figure of 16.17 per cent.

On the other hand, according to him, Rural Inflation was 15.06 per cent and 15.11 per centin January, 2022 and December, 2021 respectively.

On State–by–State comparison, Harry said, all items inflation on year-on- year basis was highest in Abuja with 18.59 per cent followed by Kogi with 18.28 per cent and Bauchi, 17.61 per cent. On the other hand, he said, Kwara recorded the lowest with 12.94% followed by Niger with 14.10 per cent and Oyo, 14.19 per cent.