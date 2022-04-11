Inflation to accelerate on cost pressures – Rewane

Ahead of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

release of its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March this week, Bismarck Rewane, Chief Operating Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited says inflation will accelerate on the back of cost pressure.

“Based on our time series analysis and survey of major markets in Lagos Metropolis, official

headline inflation is projected to rise again by 0.13 per cent to 15.83 percent. This brings Nigerian inflation in tandem with global and regional trends.

For example, US inflation climbed to a 40-year high of 7.9 per cent while inflation in the UK soared to 6.2 per cent (3 decade high).

“While the spike in inflation last month was largely attributed to cost pressures (higher energy costs and exchange rate pressures) and the pass-through effects of global supply chain disruptions on imported commodities like wheat, this time around, we are also noticing the impact of the cross-elasticity effects on locally commodities like cassava, yam and tomatoes. This is because consumers are shifting to cheaper substitutes. Increased demand and limited supply of local substitutes is pushing up prices and stoking inflationary pressures.”

Month-on-month inflation is expected to increase to 1.67% (22.06% annualised) from 1.63 per cent (21.42 per cent annualised) in February 2022. This is partly because of soaring food and energy costs.

Unlike the previous month, both annual food and core (inflation less seasonalities) sub-indices are expected to increase in March. Food inflation is projected to rise by 0.19 percent to 17.30 per cent, while core is estimated to increase by 0.38 per cent to 14.39 per cent. This is largely due to higher energy costs, rising imported and

domestic food prices.

“Based on our survey, average imported commodity prices rose by 5.4 per cent while domestic commodities increased by 29.5 per cent,” he said.

Inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa is more to the upside. Most of the countries under our review recorded higher inflation rates. This can be largely attributed to both food and cost pressures.

The African continent is largely dependent on import to complement sub-optimal local production.

The disruption to the global supply value chain is taking a toll on the SSA region. In a bid to rein in on inflation, some African central banks are becoming hawkish in their monetary policy stance.