Inflationary pressures still squeezing wallets – Analysts

Following the trend in the prices of commodities in the country, analysts expressed fears that inflationary pressure is still squeezing the already lean wallet of Nigerians.

Their findings show that, food, a must buy for living being and greatest driver of headline reading rose in nearly all departments. In fact, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report shows that all 43 food items rose year-on-year (y/y) by 26.1 per cent.

Local food production has been a priority for the government as it aims to achieve self-sufficiency, attract investments, create jobs and enhance the livelihood of farming families. Insecurity remains the single biggest limitation of the government’s investment into the agriculture sector.

“Imported food inflation recorded a six basis points (bps) increase to 17.4 per cent last month, reflecting importers’ persistent challenge with foreign exchange availability”, analysts at Proshare said in a report.

The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol price watch shows that the average price paid by consumers for PMS increased by 1.4 per cent y/y and by 0.4 per cent month-on-month )m/m) to N166.40 per litre in January from N164.09 in the previous month. Abia, Kebbi and Cross River recorded the highest average prices in the month, while Borno, Adamawa and Lagos posted the lowest average PMS prices.

The importation of petrol with high methanol content in recent weeks prompted an investigation by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (downstream), following a resolution of the House. This led to short supply of PMS and a resultant hike in its price to as high as NGN600 per litre in some states. The NNPC has disclosed plans to restore supply by boosting incoming PMS supplies, recertifying and releasing in-country PMS stock and enhancing distribution management.