Influx of fake synriges into Nigeria, a national malaise

Of late, the production and importation of syringes have been shrouded in scams, counterfeiting and below standard with the attendant negative effects. HAKEEM ADEGBENRO takes a look at this menace and how it has affected local production and its effects on the country.

Syringe, according to Wikipedia, is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger that fits tightly within a cylindrical tube called a barrel.

The plunger can be linearly pulled and pushed along the inside of the tube, allowing the syringe to take in and expel liquid or gas through a discharge orifice at the front (open) end of the tube.

The open end of the syringe may be fitted with a hypodermic needle, a nozzle or tubing to direct the flow into and out of the barrel. Syringes are frequently used in clinical medicine to administer injections, infuse intravenous therapy into the bloodstream, apply compounds such as glue or lubricant and draw/measure liquids.

However, in recent times the quality of this ‘most’ important medical equipment has been a subject of discussion in Nigeria, owing to the seamless importation of the item from foreign countries especially the Peoples Republic of China.

The importation of synrige through land, air and sea borders into the country has been shrouded with several corrupt practices which overtime has rendered local production useless, thereby putting the Nigeria’s foreign exchange in fuss.

More importantly, most of the imported syringees have been found to be of low quality compared to what it is obtainable locally.

Findings reveal that most of the company involved in the production and importation of synriges into the country use few quality of the product to obtain NAFDAC number, which they often jettison with low quality or fake ones bearing the already obtained NAFDAC numbers.

A case of one Miss Onen Beatrice (not real name), who has been rendered handicapped with one leg short of the other through the use of fake syringe to administer injection on her comes to mind.

Miss Beatrice was full of life with tremendous ambition to use her legs in sewing machine to create artistry. Those lofty ideas and ambition were cut short because of the corrupt and sharp practices of some Nigerians who allowed the fake synriges into the country.

MAN’s position way back

As at 2017, the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) had advocated lower tariff of five percent cumulative on the importation of raw materials for making syringes and needles in a bid to encourage local manufacturers of medical equipment.

The association also requested for 20 percent duty on finished syringes and 50 percent Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) to discourage importation of finished syringe and needles to boost local production of the devices in line with the backward integration policy and patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods directive of government.

On the contrary

But contrary to this, information has it that the local companies pay about 35 percent cumulative duty, VAT and levy on imported raw materials to produce syringe and needle but in the same country, those syringes and needles are imported at five percent duty, 0 percent VAT and 0 percent levy which is said to be unfair and discouraging to local manufacturing.

Even where imported syringes are not substandard and there is need to give import permit or licence, analysts say import duties on syringes should be increased to 40 percent in order to discourage indiscriminate importation since there are local industries producing standard disposable syringes and other medical necessaries in the country.

Reports of increasing dumping of imported Asian products, including disposable syringes, many of which are substandard and purportedly subsidized by their home governments into Nigeria are worrisome. The Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and other relevant agencies of government should weigh in and do the needful to save local productions.

If nothing is done, industry watchers say it would be increasingly difficult for companies producing syringes and medical devices in the country such as Zaria Pharmaceutical Limited (Zarinject), El-Salmat Pharmaceuticals in Ilorin, First Medicals and Sterile Products in Calabar, PAHF AD Syringe Manufacturer in Port Harcourt, Jubilee synrige in Akwa Ibom among others, to keep afloat.

Words of advice

The supervising authorities in the health sector would do well to deliberately intervene to protect Nigerian syringe/medical device industries from unfair competition by foreign manufacturers.

There is no doubt that this deliberate encouragement of local industries through a protectionist policy that makes importation very rigorous would help to strength local capacities, generate employment for unemployed youths, reduce over-dependence on imported products, conserve foreign exchange which the economy can leverage on and bring about easier monitoring and control of standards.

Standard control is key. If reports that substandard imported syringes in the markets break easily at the point of using them for injections on patients are true, then it should be a source of serious concern to well-meaning Nigerians.

NAFDAC weighs in

The director general of NAFDAC Prof Mojisola Adeyeye when contacted said Nigerians should have a rethink when buying anything from outside the country, adding that most of those products are not in anyway better than what is produced locally.

“It is like all of us are responsible for what is happening to us as a country. Nobody can absolve themselves; we are all responsible for this.

“We like things that are manufactured overseas. We still have a neo-colonialism mentality saying if it is manufactured in Nigeria they don’t like it.

“Sometimes we don’t blame people; we should be proud of what we can make. It doesn’t mean we would be perfect overnight. That was what China did and is leading the world market today.”

She reteraited further that the agency is aware of the sharp practises associated with the influx of low quality synrige in the country, but stressed that NAFDAC is doing it’s best to contain the menace.

“The importers give us idle information, but we would wait for them at the post marketing level, meaning when they start selling to the people, we wait for them there. We also put such companies into high risk categories and we would be de-registering them.

“The prospect is warning and if they can redo whatever they are doing, it’s fine, but If they cannot, we are going to delete them.”

Prof Adeyeye however advised local producers of synrige and other medical equipment to approach the agency for partnership, adding that NAFDAC would encourage local producers by all means.

“It is a matter of us knowing we can do it and dialogue with NAFDAC right from the beginning because we cannot allow sub-standard medicine or medical device to be made or imported into the country.

“We are going to sign African Continental Medical Trade Agreement very soon and country would be bringing things to us and we are the largest continent trading pool in Africa, so many countries would be coming to us.”

Cross River state gov’t too

Cross River state commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu speaking on the menace suggested that there is need for proper regulation of the sector.

She made it clear that government should be very concerned about everything coming into the country.

Dr Edu also emphasized that as a matter of policy in encouraging the local content, there is need for the procurement of medical equipments to be more of local content.

“Ordinarily, it is easy for us in Nigeria to assume that everything that comes from other countries is good for consumption without knowing that they might even be worse off than what is produced in Nigeria.

“For me, I would say no matter where it is being produced, the right thing must be done always.

“We can rather use other methods to improve local production by giving them tax relief when setting up local industries, especially with what the governor of Cross River state is doing.”

Quality control emphasised

Dr Edidiong Akpan, a medical doctor berates the government in quality control, saying that most of the times, the initial check on most of the products usually meet the require specification; however, subsequent checks on same products are lacking, adding that some Nigerians even go behind the market and pay their way out.

He called on government agencies responsible for the regulation to step up their game and desist from witch-hunting local producers to the detriment of the economy.

For emphasis, there is need to reduce the cost of raw materials for the production of the medical devices to encourage indigenous companies to produce locally and create jobs for teaming youths.

Although, it is commendable that the federal government introduced the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, but if the environment is more conducive, more investors would venture into syringe manufacturing.

Related

No tags for this post.