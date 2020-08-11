Informants worse than bandits – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state Monday said armed banditry and kidnap for ransom in the North-west zone have been sustained by the activities of informants.

Addressing a press conference at the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Faskari local government area of the state, the governor cautioned residents of communities troubled by banditry to desist from providing information to bandits and kidnappers.

He also urged local communities to rally round security agencies by providing them with relevant information that will bring the war against banditry to a decisive end.

Masari said the nation’s armed forces were doing a good job in prosecuting the anti-banditry war in the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Niger states.

He announced that the state government will carry out reforms in the local government sector to enable local authorities manage security matters within their communities.

The governor observed that the local government reform of 1976 has weakened the traditional institution and rendered it ineffective in checkmating crime at community level.

The Nigerian Army Super Camp in Faskari is the operation base for the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity to flush out bandits from the North-west zone.