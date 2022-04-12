InfraCorp begins operations, inaugurates board

Newly established $2.5 billionn Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) has launched operations after months of structuring and stakeholder consultations by the Promoters -Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
InfraCorp was launched with an initial seed capital from the promoters of one trillion naira ($2.5 billion) and aims to raise three times as much in private capital over the next 3 years, and up to $37 billion for infrastructure investments in Africa’s largest economy by 2030. InfraCorp’s core mandate is to tackle Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and generate a growth multiplier- effect across critical sectors. By supporting project development, financial structuring, and private-capital mobilization, InfraCorp will help to combat issues of underemployment and under-investment in critical nation-building assets.
InfraCorp appointed 4 highly experienced
asset managers in the summer of 2021,
namely: Sanlam InfraWorks; Africa
Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM);
a consortium of Afrinvest Asset
Management, Africa Plus Fund Partners,
and ARC Asset Management; and Chapel
Hill Denham. InfraCorp will support and
enable the fund managers to mobilize
fundraising and investments of projects
across the critical focus sectors – Energy,
industrial, agricultural,, telecommunications, technology, transport, logistics, and social infrastructure.
InfraCorp will operate from the Capital City Abuja and Nigeria’s
commercial hub, Lagos.