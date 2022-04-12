InfraCorp begins operations, inaugurates board

Newly established $2.5 billionn Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) has launched operations after months of structuring and stakeholder consultations by the Promoters -Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

InfraCorp was launched with an initial seed capital from the promoters of one trillion naira ($2.5 billion) and aims to raise three times as much in private capital over the next 3 years, and up to $37 billion for infrastructure investments in Africa’s largest economy by 2030. InfraCorp’s core mandate is to tackle Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and generate a growth multiplier- effect across critical sectors. By supporting project development, financial structuring, and private-capital mobilization, InfraCorp will help to combat issues of underemployment and under-investment in critical nation-building assets.

InfraCorp appointed 4 highly experienced

asset managers in the summer of 2021,

namely: Sanlam InfraWorks; Africa

Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM);

a consortium of Afrinvest Asset

Management, Africa Plus Fund Partners,

and ARC Asset Management; and Chapel

Hill Denham. InfraCorp will support and

enable the fund managers to mobilize

fundraising and investments of projects

across the critical focus sectors – Energy,

industrial, agricultural,, telecommunications, technology, transport, logistics, and social infrastructure.

InfraCorp will operate from the Capital City Abuja and Nigeria’s

commercial hub, Lagos.