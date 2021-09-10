Infrastructure: Abuja residents seek full implementation of FCT 2021 budget

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents have bemoaned the non-implementation of the 2021 statutory budget of the territory weeks after it was reportedly signed into a law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate had in June passed the FCT 2021 statutory budget of over N329 billion while checks revealed that President Buhari signed it into law on 25th of August, 2021.

From the projected revenue of N329,963,491,523, the sum of N74,323,382,813 is for Personnel Costs; N58,728,614,466 for Overheads; and N196,911,494,243 for Capital Projects.

Also, the overall performance of the FCT 2020 statutory budget allocation was 88 percent as of 31st December, 2020.

Meanwhile, some residents of the territory have demanded swift implementation of the budget, saying the FCT is a “living entity” and cannot afford a breakdown in the provision of services.

Respondents who spoke with Blueprint said while many of the traffic and street lights are non-functional, the road networks within the satellite towns have simply become death traps as towns like Kubwa, Lugbe, Karu, Nyanya, Gwagwalada, Zuba and Bwari are worst hit in terms of roads.

A paramilitary officer in Kubwa, who simply identified himself as Yacoub, decried the manner in which Kubwa is fast turning into a slum.

He said, “Kubwa is now a big slum. Religious houses wake up every day and erect non-user friendly speed bumps on the roads. These are roads that are not in good condition. There are potholes everywhere. All the traffic intersections or junctions are riddled with potholes. The traffic lights are not working and miscreants have taken over Kubwa. All these are said to be captured in the 2021 budget.”

Another resident, Mrs Joy Umoru, lamented the security situation in Kuje. She said; “People are now kidnapped at will. As if that is not enough, there are no good roads in Kuje. We heard that they have passed the budget. So, what is really holding them from delivering? Why can’t they begin executing the budget or is it that there is no cash backing?” she queried.

A school proprietor in Gwagwalada, who did not want to give her name for fear of a possible victimisation by officials, said the road networks in the town have continued to make her spend much on repairs of her school buses.

“Aside the issue of insecurity and the general cost of living, I think the urgent issue that needs to be addressed is about the roads in Gwagwalada and other parts of the city. We spend a lot of man-hours trying to navigate through the town and this has caused a lot of damage to our vehicles,” she said.

