Infrastructure deficit: Stakeholders canvass private sector intervention

Stakeholders in the nation’s finance industry have urged the private sector to support the federal government’s drive to finance the infrastructural deficit in the country.

The panelists that spoke during the 30th anniversary of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) with the theme: ‘Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for inclusive growth in the post-COVID-19 economy’, said that government alone cannot address the problem of Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

In his contribution, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Bola Onadele “Koko”, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened government revenue to sustain infrastructures funding across the country.

The FMDQ boss, who was represented by Yomi Osinubi, Head Private Market, suggested creative ways to bring the private sector into infrastructures in the country.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha asserted that the government alone cannot address the country’s infrastructural needs, as the funds are not available.

She suggested that “There must be creative ways of opening up the system to enable us to bring the private sector, where we can pool the capital to fund infrastructure.

“That has started with what we are doing with the road clean-up infrastructure with Dangote trying to take care of some roads. Some other private sector players will enjoy that tax incentive to encourage them to participate, bearing in mind that the government alone cannot do it.

“We are expecting you people to put together a proper communique that will advise the government on how to bring in the private sector properly to address our infrastructural gap.”

The DMO boss, however, noted that there is room for more borrowing to finance infrastructure, stressing that investors have a huge interest in the country’s infrastructure development.

Oniha who was represented by Joe Ugoala, Director, Operational/Research Department at the DMO, said, “ In the last edition that we just did where the country raised $4 billion, the idea was that we could raise a minimum of $3 billion and we found out that people still have an interest in our country. Even though we seemed to have doubts, the international investors still have faith.

“They still believe in the fundamentals of this economy. We were asking for $3 billion, we ended up having $12.2 billion, which was almost 400 per cent of what we actually asked for. We had to say this because of our approval from the National Assembly which is within the requirement of the Appropriation Act.