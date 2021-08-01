Infrastructure: Edo community leaders laud Obaseki



Leaders of Amagba community in Oredo local government area of Edo state has lauded governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for the construction of over 15km Ugbor-Amagba road as well as several other adjoining roads in the area.

This was just as the community expressed gratitude to the governor’s intervention and move to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) on a land measuring over 18 hectares.

The land according to the community leaders, was illegallly taken some time ago by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The community made this known in a letter it addressed to the governor and signed by its head (Odionwere), Hon. Joseph Iduoriyekemwen JP, and four others.

The statement reads, “We wish to express our appreciation to Governor Godwin Obasekl for listening and hearkening to our pleas expressed in the various protest letters written to him on the Injustice and oppression meted on us by Osagie ize-lyamu.



“The portion of the land within the 18 hectares to which ize-lyamu laid claim, hitherto awarded to him by the community, has since been revoked by the people and leaders of Amagba, after several letters by the people and a final letter written to him by our legal representative.”

Ize-Iyamu was yet to respond to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

