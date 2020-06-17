Infrastructure: FG concessions 10 roads, targets N163bn investment in first phase, over 23, 000 jobs

As a new approach to fixing the 35,000 kilometres trunk A roads across the country , the federal government is to kick-start their concessions with 2,275kilometres comprising 10 federal Highways.

The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, who unveiled the plan to members of the National Assembly joint committees on Works at an interactive session Wednesday, said the targeted investments from the first phase is N163.323billion and 23,322 jobs for young Nigerians.



Fashola who was at the session with the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Chidi Izuwah, explained to the lawmakers that the plan would be driven by the Highway Development and Management Initiative, conceptualised by the federal government for development of trunk A roads on the basis of public, private partnership arrangement.

According to him, the affected 10 roads are, Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano, Onitsha – Owerri – Aba, Shagamu -Benin, Abuja -Keffi – Akwanga, Kano – Maiduguri, Lokoja – Benin, Enugu -Port Harcourt, Ilorin – Jebba.



He stated that investors would carry out the development and management of the road networks with required facilities and infrastructure like streetlights, toll plazas, rest areas, and weighbridge stations.

He said it would provide an avenue to mitigate paucity of funds, which had hindered roads development in the past.



He added that another 10 routes are being identified for the second phase of the Value Added Concession.

He said, “The Value Added Concession through the construction of rest areas will reduce fatigue on the highways thereby causing a reduction in accidents as the routes will be better managed and maintained.

“Through the Value Added Concession, there will be job creation in communities that fall along the route which will bring about an increase in rural development.



“Improvement on weighbridge stations will reduce the incidence of roads having to bear loads above their design weight. This will improve the lifespan of the road pavement.”

On the capability of the would – be investors to handle the project Fashola said, applicants will be evaluated on their financial and technical competence.



The lawmakers led by Senator Adamu Aliero, commended the minister’s initiative.

They described it as a laudable project that will enhance development, provide security and jobs for young Nigerians.