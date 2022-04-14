Iniobong Umoren:  Suspect’s father denies knowledge of victim’s death

The father of the lead suspect in the murder case of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Mr Frank Akpan has denied knowledge of Umoren’s murder nor that was her body exhumed in his compound in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Akpan, a retired Civil Servant and second accused person was giving evidence in his defense a Uyo High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Bassey Nkanang.

He also said his son had a mental health issue (schizophrenia) and was an outpatient of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

His evidence is coming few days after his son, Uduak Frank Akpan, the first accused person, had denied knowing the late Iniubong Umoren nor rape her or any other woman since he was born.

He explained that on the day the said incident occurred, he was in the house of his secondary school classmate at Uko Eshiet Street, Uyo and only returned home at about 7pm, to be told by his son that, there was an undisclosed medical emergency for which he advised him to hold on till the next morning.

The accused person said his son then came back and told him that he was travelling to Calabar before he heard a knock on the gate of his house by Policemen from Uruan Divisional Headquarters who later told him that they were in search of a missing lady.

He said he conducted the Police round his house and thereafter, was taken to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Uyo, where he was detained, until his son was arrested and himself freed from Police custody.

Concerning the text message he allegedly sent to his daughter’s phone stating “He was using a flying boat, he should not be talking about dying, but escaping” the accused person admitted that he sent the text but that he was not referring it to his son’s escape.

Mr. Frank Akpan is standing trial for accessory after the fact of murder, while his son, Uduak is charged for murder and rape and his daughter, Bassey Anwan for harbouring her brother in her residence in Calabar in a bid to assist him escape justice.

Justice Bassey Nkanang has adjourned the case to 10th and 11th of May, 2022, for the continuation of defense by the third accused person (Mr. Frank Akpan’s daughter)