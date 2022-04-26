Initiative fêtes orphans, widows, others in Uromi

Uromi Like Minds Initiative (ULMI), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) made up of group of professionals who are sons and friends of Uromi, Esan North-east, Edo state, living within and outside the country have completed the third year of its charity outreach to orphans ans widows.

Chairman of the Initiative, Mr Sylvester Abumere Ekpen; Secretary General, Deacon Darlington Ekpebolo Ray; and the Project Coordinator, Prince Kenneth Eidenojie; made the announcement at a telephone conference with select media and key officers of the ULMI, the group.

According to the group, its charity out reach programme took the initiative to some ophanages, elderly people’s home and a bone setting hospital all situated in ancient Uromi Town.

“The places reached with ULMI charity work were, Holy Family Orphanage home run by Rev. Fr. John Bosco Ezehi, the Home for the Elderly and the Bone Treatment Clinic in Irue, Uromi,,” ULMI disclosed.

The leadership of the group said the activities, which were to mark the Easter, have been in practice since 2020, even as there was plan to expand the outreach.

“One of the aims and objectives of ULMI is to carry out works of charity and reach out to the less privileged within our community.

“We have stayed true to this goal and recently concluded our third consecutive annual welfare outreach to the Catholic Chess Orphanage, Home for the Elderly and Local Bone Treatment Homes, all in Uromi, Edo state.

“This annual token brings joy to the beneficiaries and we are pleased to be the vessels, through which God provides some of their needs,” they further explained.

Contributing ULMI secretary revealed that the exercise is what actually necesited the establishment of the organisation and prayed for more success stories as far as reaching out to the needy was concerned.

“We are aware as a group that the primary objective of our existence is charity, giving out to the needy and making some infrastructural interventions in our community within the resources available to us and I must confess that God has been helping us and we will continue to contribute our bits to the welfare of the downtrodden in Uromi and ensure this continues as long as God gives us life,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

