Initiative to host national youth summit, curb insecurity

The Michelle Youth Initiative for Sustainable Development (MYISD) is set to host its National Youth Summit to fashion out workable solutions to curb insecurity across the country.

The convener of the Initiative and President of the Nigerian Female Youth Organization, Princess Mimi Peter, in a press release signed by her media aide, Emmanuel Daudu said the summit became necessary considering the level of insecurity in the country.

She said the summit which is scheduled to hold in October, 21, 2021 in Abuja is tagged; “Give Peace a Chance goes with the theme; The road to a lasting peace, leveraging the power of the youth for peace and security”.

She explained that the Chairman of the event is Chief Mike O. Onoja, who also doubles as the Chairman, MONSOON Resources investment International limited.

She also noted that the keynote speaker is the Director, Centre for Public Policy and Research, Dr. Sam Amadi, while the special guest of honour is Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika Rtd, former Chief of Army Staff.

Disclosing the list of awardees for the event, she noted that an independent scrutiny exercise was carried out on a number of people, but those to be awarded are the few out of them that have passed the integrity test exercise which was conducted.

She said the awardees are Lt General Azubuike Ihejirika rtd, Chief (Dr) Mike Onoja, Dr Sam Amadi, Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development and Hon. Tim Nda Diche.

Others are Governor of Bauchi , Hon Bala Mohammed and Former Governor of Benue state, Hon George Akume.