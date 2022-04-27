Injuries, ill-health cripple key Manchester United players ahead Chelsea Premier League clash

Manchester United will be without six members of their first-team squad for Thursday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

United’s top four hopes are all but over after defeat to Arsenal last Saturday but victory at Old Trafford against Thomas Tuchel’s side will offer them some faint hope for the final weeks of the season.

The home side will once again be without captain Harry Maguire who missed the 3-1 defeat in north London through injury with midfielder Fred still absent due to a hip injury.

Jadon Sancho will also miss Thursday’s clash due to illness with the trio joining Edison Cavani, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the sidelines – with those three having possibly played their last games of the season already.

‘Fred is unfortunately not yet available,” Ralf Rangnick told a press conference on Wednesday.

‘He tried to train yesterday but after training I had a long conversation with him and he just told me that he doesn’t feel fully fit.

‘He’s not at 100 per cent, and with a player like Fred who’s always committed to give his very best, I don’t think it makes sense, with the muscular injury that he had, to play him too early, because that would mean we take the risk of a re-injury and this is something that I don’t want to do.

‘So he won’t be available unfortunately tomorrow.

‘And apart from that we have Harry Maguire who is not available. He has some issues with his knee, not a big thing – some niggle in his knee. He hasn’t been training, neither yesterday or today.

‘Paul obviously, Fred, Edinson, Luke Shaw and Jadon – Jadon is ill, he has tonsillitis since yesterday, couldn’t train today and will also be not available tomorrow.’

