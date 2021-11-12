Injury hits Nigeria’s Oshoala

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Feminino striker Asisat Oshoala has been ruled out of action for two months due to injury.

Since the start of the season, the Nigerian forward has been amazing for the Catalan based club both in the league and champions league.

The club confirmed that Oshoala has torn her ligament in the champions league match against German side Hoffenheim played during the week.

“Asisat Oshoala suffered a ruptsure of the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. The Nigerian forward, who was injured in the second half of Wednesday’s game against Hoffenheim, will be out for about two months,” the club statement said.

Oshoala is presently the leading scorer in the Iberdrola league with 11 goals in 9 matches.