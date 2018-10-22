Injury rules Onyekuru out of Bafana Bafana clash

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru will be out of action for six weeks following a hamstring injury and this will therefore rule him out of next month’s 2019 AFCON qualifier in South Africa.

Onyekuru was a late sub in both the qualifiers against Libya in Uyo and Sfax.

He assisted for the Eagles fourth goal scored by Samuel Kalu in Uyo.

According to Turkish football, he now has a hamstring injury and this will mean he will miss Galatasaray’s three UEFA Champions League matches as well as the Istanbul derby against Fenerbache.

Onyekuru is on loan to Turkish champions Galatasaray from Premier League club Everton

