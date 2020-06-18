Injury rules out Onazi, Nwakaeme for 3 weeks

Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme will be out of action for at least three weeks after they were injured in action for their respective Turkish clubs.

Onazi was pulled out early in Denizlispor’s Super Lig 1 clash last week against Sivasspor, while Nwakaeme was forced out of Trabzonspor Turkish Cup semi-final over Fenerbache.

Trabzonspor won 3-1 to to the Cup final.

Nwakaeme had scored 11 league goals for the table toppers.

He had to endure many months on the sidelines after he suffered a major injury at Trabzonspor last year.

