Injustice major cause of Southern Kaduna killings – Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. (Dr.) Ignatius Kaigama, has said injustice was the major cause of the social unrest and general insecurity in the country, particularly the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking during his maiden interactive session with journalists since assuming duties about a year in Abuja on Thursday, Kaigama said enough had not been done at all levels to stem the rising Insecurity in the country.

He said the call by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the people of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves against their attackers, given the failure of the security agencies, was proper and within the ambit of the law.

The Catholic archbishop, however, expressed the hope that the situation would be resolved through dialogue and government’s political will to do justice to all the parties.

Kaigama called for the upgrade of the nation’s health facilities, noting that with the advent of Covid-19 “it became obvious that our medical facilities are highly insufficient to cater for emergencies like this; they are also below standard and need to be upgraded.”

He said educational facilities in many public schools and institutions are not in line with global best practices, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic had forced schools globally to switch to online learning.

“A targeted response is a matter of urgency. Education should be given a high priority by government, even though educating our children in the present circumstance will not be easy.

“It is good news that the government is allowing the exit classes to resume and sit for their final exams. All precautionary measures against Covid-19 must, however, be put in place,” he said.

Kaigama said further, “Our politics must be further refined to include high principles and values and must become an offer of self to serve the people.”

He added that the social cancer of corruption must give way for Nigeria to speed up her journey to join the league of developed nations.

The archbishop felicitated with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate Eid el-Kabir and enjoined them to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.