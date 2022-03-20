Innocent Bonke replaces injured Ndidi ahead World Cup playoffs vs Ghana 

Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke has been drafted as a late replacement for injured Wilfred Ndidi on the Super Eagles squad to face Ghana in crucial World Cup playoffs.

Officials said Ndidi has been ruled out of the playoffs after he suffered a knee injury in action for Premier League club Leicester City.

Bonke, 26, was capped by the Eagles last year in Cape Verde.

He was not on the provisional squad for the playoffs.

He is an experienced defensive midfielder, who last season featured in the UEFA Champions League with Swedish champions Malmo.