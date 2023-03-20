Innovation hub to help youths address climate change issues – CAN

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, has stressed that the recently established national climate change innovation hub will help Nigerian youths address climate challenges.

The CNA stated this, Monday, at a forum organised to commemorate the Commonwealth Day in Abuja.

Tambuwal, who said the Commonwealth Day is usually held on the second Monday of March every year, explained that the 2023 comemration was shifted due to the general elections in Nigeria.

He also noted that the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war and other climate issues in the world if not properly managed, posed great danger to world peaceful and sustainable future.

Represented by the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Kamoru Ogunlana, the CNA pointed out that the federal government had put measures in place to address some issues on climate change through the establishment of youths climate change hub to harness their ideas and include them in decision making.

The guest speaker, Mrs Rabi Audu in her presentstion, stressed the need for a concerted efforts from all stakeholders towards forming a sustainable and peaceful environment.

She urged the youths to engage in activities and programmes that promotes innovations and inclusivity for all

Some of the students who participated in the programme called for platform and enabling environment to enable them contribute effectively towards a peaceful and sustainable future.

