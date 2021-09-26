Scores of TAJBank’s customers and other industry analysts from across the geo-political zones of the country have linked the award conferred on TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s most innovative non-interest bank, by the Leadership Media Group as well deserved based on the lender’s innovativeness and quality financial services since its inception.

The Leadership Media Group’s management had stated that TAJ Bank emerged the winner of the ‘Banker of The Year Award 2020’ award for its trail-blazing services, innovative products and remarkable growth recorded across key performance indicators in its financial statements in the year under review.

Commenting on the conferment of ‘Bank of The Year Award’ on the bank, the Regional Business Development Manager, Sigma Alliance Limited, a leading Information and Technology (IT) company, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Abel, recalled her satisfactory banking experiences in the bank, describing its financial services as exceptional.

She said: “I have had the rare privilege of being part of the TAJBank family and have witnessed how intentional they are with customer satisfaction by providing exceptional services. I am very optimistic that this award is the first of many more.”

Speaking about his experiences with the bank, one of the bank’s customers, Mallam Sulaimon Usman, said: “The services of the bank are very apt, very up to date. I think I should congratulate TAJBank’s board and management for the innovation the bank has brought to the nation’s banking system. The bank’s customer service is very superb.”

“I think I will congratulate the bank for the recognition and I hope they will consolidate on that feat”, Usman added.

In a similar tone of commendation, the Executive Director, Leaders Corporate Services, a brand management and media relations consulting firm, Mrs. Stella Collins, described the bank’s award as a “confirmation of TAJBank as the champion of the new normal in non-interest banking in Nigeria and unparalleled commitment to customer-friendly financial services.

“To my greatest surprise when I came to TAJBank, it took me just two working days to get done what I couldn’t do in my former bank at a huge cost in six weeks and I was so amazed”, she added.