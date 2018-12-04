Innovation, vehicle for economic growth

Nigeria the giant of Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources, blessed with creative minds to invent the needful thereby creating room for more jobs through innovation, BINTA SHAMA reports.

The present administration has been an eye opener diversifying to a knowledge based economy through Science, Technology and Innovation for sustainable growth. As Nigeria’s population increases, the federal government is working judiciously to see that her citizens grow alongside.

A recent visit to one of Nigeria’s indigenous innovators and inventor of Ijodo Tractors, Engr. Terfa Addingi, who is also a industrial machines designer. .

Engr. Addingi opined that it is important for the government to drive the process of impacting the lives of serious minded innovators who are willing to make sacrifices to see that the country comes out of its present state.

“In my opinion this present regime became an eye opener for most Nigerians to wake up from their daylight fairytales. Reverse was the case in before now because we mostly got our needs met on a platter of gold and I believe that is why many lost it because to me, what you get fighting is you do not leave carelessly”.

Innovation not seriously cared for in Nigeria.

In Nigeria where one is seen as a genius, the best they get is scholarship. When will the leadership of this country begin to see the good of this nation and work for its development? Looking critically, one might be led to say that Nigerians aren’t patriotic. Yes, the present administration is working hard to ensure that made in Nigeria products are widely patronized but what about our hardworking innovators that have their inventions and yet no support or from governments at all levels? We hardly appreciate what we have here in the country because when there is money available the next thing is to purchase foreign products which is seen as the best. Then how do we build the country to be great when we continue to neglect it. And I must say our leaders are guilty of this. And where do we stand if we find ourselves purchasing expensive wardrobes, exotic cars, using foreign stuff rather than adding value to just one or few innovators by sponsoring or supporting their dreams?

A nation worth dying for

We see how other countries stand up for their own no matter the issue. But here in Nigeria, its like every man for himself and those who claim to be concerned leaders end up doing what will favour them. Sometimes one begins to wonder if it is due to the huge population or poverty that the interest of this nation is neglected.

Being an innovator

I have always developed an interest in creating stuff and nothing is impossible to me. About the present project I am an industrial designer, I design my machines and produce them. Asides the tractors I produce, I am working on an innovation that will help me avoid unnecessary expenses I might incur along the way as I continue on the project.

The invention

The machine will produce several other blocks we may need or even sell at a larger scale. Though I am more into producing agricultural machineries but this one is outside the league of agriculture as long as it would add value I will create.

The machine I am producing will give the finished product in less than a minute compared to that of the manual machine that can take up to an hour. It is a whole new automated system which will produce more and faster at an interval of 30 seconds compared to the manual that would take almost an hour. So, you can imagine the very big gap between them. My aim is to put my product out there to make life easier for people within our community. It is like a business venture for me because it is an invention that will not only produce but will be easy to dispose its products. There have been a lot of changes. I learn more daily not just from others but from me as well because the more I work the more I come out with invention. If we have so much fuel in the country, what stops us from creating such machines to enjoy the surplus we have in the country? I have seen it that with this so much resources, no one can come and claim this kind of innovation to be on a platter of gold. Nobody can build quality machines for Nigeria but Nigerians themselves.

The second invention

I produced IJODO TRACTORS, when the federal government decided to shift emphasis to the agricultural sector. I used the opportunity because it could only be done mostly by creating machineries that will support the man power to mechanize the system. I have done a research on that. Our tractors per arable land is very discouraging because of the chunk of lands we have in Nigeria. For instance, Kenya has 25 more tractors on each farmland than what we have compared to the level of land they have. If we think of agriculture without thinking of mechanization, how far can we go? You know that Nigeria is blessed with massive land.

Lack of government support

I have not gotten any support from the government, most of my work has been self sponsored and I do this so that I can make money from sales of the machines. It is an advantage for the government to support every genuine technology whether big or small but I know supporting all of my ideas will give birth to more, create more jobs, wealth and also gradually wipe out poverty from the shores of our nation.

Increasing productivity via innovation

Most of the agricultural products sold in Europe and America are from Africa. Britain does not have the fertile land for agriculture so they depend on African countries to feed their people. We have the potential to feed the world and not just Nigeria by mechanizing the process of agricultural production.

