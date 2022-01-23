Innovations: NITT moves to empower young Nigerians, calls for submission of projects

In a move targeted at young innovators and inventors across the nation, the Nigerian Institute of Iransport and Technology (NITT), Zaria has called for the submission of research papers and of innovative research.

The move is geared towards harnessing local inventors within the transport sector-related technologies within the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The Nigerian institute of transport Technology (NITT), Zaria is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Transportation established by Cap 116 (LFN) 2004, to provide training and Research in the Transport and Logistics Industry.

The institute is mandated to provide approved and adequate truming in the desgn, installation, maintenance, operation and modernization of technical equpment relevant in all forms of Transportation Sector.

And also to serve as a center for the transfer of Tecnnology in all aspects of Transportation.

In pursuance of the above mandate, the institute is inviting local and indigenous innovators, researchers and inventors in all fields of Transport Technology for partnership and collaboration.

Interested parties in the following areas are to make their submissions.

Electric cars

Hybrid cars

Solar Vehicles

Driverless Vehicles

Vehicle Safety Technology

Activity Key Access

Battery Vehicle Technology



The institute aims at using this initiative to harness local and indigenous talents and resources to support the creation of a new focal point in the development of on indigenous technology-based transport system as a catalyst for greater economic growth driven by the transport sub-sector of the nation’s economy.