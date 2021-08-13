Innovative CoE Karu holds maiden matriculation

The Innovative College of Education, Karu, on Friday held its maiden matriculation ceremony for 2020/2021 students at its campus in Karu, Nasarawa state.

The founder/proprietor Dr. G. A. Oladejobi, said the college was a student-centred institution built for grooming professional and new generation teachers in Nigeria and beyond.

He added that the college “aims to produce a total teacher that will make a total impact on the lives of the learners, even as the college will produce trained, qualified, experienced and knowledgeable teachers that are skilful in discharging their duties effectively.”

Speaking further, the director said the college “believes in pursuing the goal of teacher education as specified in the national policy on education since no education system can rise above the quality of its teachers.”

“At Innovative College of Education, we take pride in training students in academic work. We are focused on the character development of our students and teachers. It is based on the assumption that when they graduate from here, they will contribute meaningfully to developmental discourses across the globe.

“Our goal as Innovative College of Education is to raise godly teachers who will dominate the education sector. The dominant narrative is that College of Education is the place of freedom. However, here at the college, that freedom often comes with some equivalent obligations and boundaries,” he director said.

On his part, the provost, Dr. Maro Joshua Embugu, warned the new students against examination malpractice and secret cults. He also advised the students to work hard to attain their ambition of obtaining the Nigeria Certificate of Education from the college without hitches.

He said, “As pioneer students, we want to mention here that, examination malpractice is considered as one of the most serious crimes in this college. Any student involved will be expelled. Let me also warn, therefore that, if anyone is caught cheating during examination, whether in the examination or through any other means, he will be summarily expelled.”