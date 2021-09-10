Insecurity: 10.5m forced out of school in Nigeria – UNICEF

The Save the Children International has expressed concern over the persistent attacks on schools, students and teachers in Nigeria.

Quoting UNICEF, it disclosed that the number of out-of-school children has hit 10.5 million amid banditry, kidnapping and COVID-19 crises ravaging the land.

This was contained in press release made available to reporters, Thursday, in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital to mark the world second International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

The release quoted the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) as saying that, between 2015-2019, there were 100 reported attacks on schools in Nigeria.

“These attacks have been on the increase between 2020 and 2021, which led to the close down of many schools by the government due to fear of being attacked,” it stated.

Thec release stressed that, “from January to August, 2021, over 1,000 children were abducted in Nigeria, with so many of them still in the hands of their abductors.”

The statement said the new data, which is the first of its kind, followed recent Save the Children research, which found that on average, children in low-income countries have lost 66% more of their lifetime schooldays during the pandemic, compared with their peers in well-off countries.

“In a recently released Save the Children report, Build Forward Better, the DRC, Nigeria, Somalia, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Sudan, Mali, and Libya have education systems that are at ‘extreme risk’ while Syria and Yemen follow closely behind”, it revealed.

