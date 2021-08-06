Insecurity: 10 Katsina LGs under daily attack – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has lamented that 10 out of the 34 local government areas in the state faced daily attacks by bandits and kidnappers.

Masari stated this, Thursday, while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruq Yahaya, who paid him a courtesy visit in Katsina.

He noted that even though incidents of insecurity have drastically dropped in the state, some areas are still recording pockets of attacks.

The governor urged military authorities to deploy the use of modern technology in going after bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

“We are lucky now that we have modern technology that we could use against these criminals,” he said, adding that with modern technology, a lot can be achieved in fighting criminals with fewer personnel.

According to Masari, fighting security challenge is the collective responsibility of all, adding: “The issue of security should not be left solely to the men in uniform.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruq Yahaya, commended the efforts of the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari in supporting military operations in the state.