Insecurity: 4m to face severe food crisis in North-east soon – UN 

At least 4.1 million are at the risk of facing “a severe pain” of food and nutrition crisis in the North-east region soon, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned.

The humanitarian organisation said this number represents about 51.19 per cent of the larger population of 8.4 million in need of humanitarian assistance in the terrorism-torn region.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, said this last Friday in Abuja at an advocacy event on behalf of the food security and nutrition task force in North-east Nigeria, according to a statements and excerpts sent to Premium Times by a spokesperson to the Public Information Officer, OCHA Nigeria, Christina Powell, on Tuesday.

“Across North-east Nigeria today, 8.4 million people need humanitarian assistance. Alarmingly, almost half of these crisis-affected people – 4.1 million – are expected to face the severe pain of food insecurity in the approaching lean season,” Mr Schmale said.

“In 2021, the gap between people in need and people supported by food and nutrition assistance was 1.8 million. Due to reduced funding, that number is projected to dramatically increase to 2.9 million this lean season.

“Unless resources are urgently mobilised, almost three million people in dire need of food and nutrition support will go unassisted.”

For more than a decade, the North-east has come under relentless attacks by deadly groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP). The violence in the region has wreaked havoc on agricultural output and other livelihoods, cutting off crucial services, and adding to number of displaced persons.

About 8.4 million people, mostly in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states, are said to be in need of humanitarian aid in the year 2022, according to UN data.

The humanitarian coordinator said malnutrition is threatening the lives of 1.74 million children in the region as a result of the crisis. (Premium Times)