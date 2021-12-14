Insecurity: A dire need for arms-bearing private guards

Security, they say, is everyone’s business; that is why non conventional security organisations are seeking a legislation to enable them bear arms in the course of duty in order to complement the current effort of security operatives in fighting insecurity. IDACHABA SUNNY ELEOJO writes.

With the daunting security challenges confronting the country, attention is being focused on available ways of addressing what now looks like a hydra-headed monster that seems to have defied every conceivable solution.

One of such ways is the ongoing calls by key stakeholders in security circles that private security guards be licensed to bear arms in the course of duty.

In Nigeria, opinions usually vary when it comes to the issue of bearing arms in view of the volatile nature of the country made so by mistrust and abuse of privileges by persons hitherto invested with such positions in the past. It is this same reason that the issue of state police had remained contentious over the years.

However, while there are contrary voices against the issue, one of the top-most government-owned security organisations, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is at the forefront of the campaign for private security guards to be licensed to bear arms considering the role they also play in securing the society.

To that extent, it is calling for a legislative framework to empower private security personnel to bear arms within the frameworks of the law.

Just recently, its director-general, Ahmed Abubakar, made the call while speaking at the 1st Nigerian Private Security Industry Summit held in Abuja.

In justification

According to him, private licensed security companies should also be legally empowered to carry out VIP protection, private investigation, escort duties and use of bullet proof verse. He further maintained that their uniforms should be standardised while those to be engaged must be made to undergo drugs, emotional, mental and psychological tests.

In that summit which was declared open by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister corroborated the NIA boss when he stated that the federal government was in the process of taking steps to formally integrate licensed private security companies into the national security architecture.

Aregbesola who was represented by his senior special adviser on strategy and innovation, Prof Ademola Adeyinka therefore solicited the support of private licensed companies in tracking fleeing inmates from the various Correctional Centres across the country in view of incessant, unpleasant incidences of jailbreaks.

Speaking in the same vein was the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Audi who stressed the need for the operations of private guards to be intelligence-driven in order to enhance their contributions to the safe-school programme of the federal government across the length and breath of the country.

ALPSPN’s stance

While x-raying their challenges, the president, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) Wilson Esangbedo said lack of access to loan and multiple taxations are some of the challenges confronting the private security organisations in the country.

It could be recalled that long before now, ALPSPN has been calling on the federal government to grant its members permission to carry arms in order to help solve the lingering security challenges in the country. Investigation shows that the association has over 1,000 licensed security companies with operations and members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Esangbedo who once made the call when he led the executive of the association to meet with Aregbesola in his office said this would complement the ongoing efforts to stamp out insecurity especially kidnappings.

According to him, “Research has shown that in countries where private guards carry arms, they appear to experience better security; examples in Africa are countries like Rwanda, Morocco and South Africa.”

He was however pained by Section 17 of Private Guard Decree 1986 as amended in 2004 which forbids private security guards from bearing arms. To him, this has put his members at a disadvantaged position while also limiting their potentials to help reduce insecurity across the nation.

He is therefore calling for further amendment of the law to allow private security guards to carry arms, saying the move would free up to about 216,000 policemen for their core conventional police duties.

Esangbedo therefore wants the federal government to recognise its members as part of the country’s national security architecture.

“We request for a seat in the National Security Council where we can proffer our ideas on how we can strengthen national security efforts and initiatives.”

While responding, Aregbesola commended the ALPSPN for its contributions to security of lives and property in the country. He disclosed that the federal government was carrying out a general overhaul of the private security guards’ structure.

According to Aregbesola, “Reasons for holding back registration of private security guard companies is to ensure that we don’t register just anybody under this government. We want to be sure of the integrity of people involved.

“Secondly, we are working on a regulation that would encourage efficiency while we are equally packaging a regulation that would make you smart, efficient and effective.”

He therefore promised to recommend reforms that would put ALPSPN members on a strong footing to enable them contribute their quota to national security while urging more collaboration between ALPSPN members and state security architecture for intelligence sharing.

He was however silent on the demand by ALPSPN for the federal government’s permission to carry arms.

Meanwhile, ALPSPN has faulted a newspaper (Daily Trust) publication in its editorial on the arming of its personnel. The association said the medium got it wrong as the paper’s position on the matter was ill-conceived.

At a press conference in Abuja recently, Esangbedo, said, “On March 20 2020, the much-respected newspaper Daily Trust sets out to discredit the initiative of ALPSPN) on the arming of its personnel.

“The editorial was a fallout of the association’s appeal to the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for private security guards in Nigeria to be permitted to bear arms.

“It is gratifying to note that the newspaper did not fault the argument of ALPSPN on the global examples of private security guards bearing arms, rather the newspaper dwelt on other industry issues such as minimum wage, alleged ostentatious and lavish lifestyles of chief executives of private security firm owners and clerical functions of some private security guards where they are posted to.”

He said private security guards would be in a position to stop robberies, thefts and other threats, if they are armed.

Speaking further he said, “Most of those engaged in providing added security services to organisations and individuals have staked all their long services and investment in this venture.

“The fact that insecurity persists is enough reason why private security guards should have the opportunity to contribute their quota to the security and well-being of their communities and institutions.

“If the newspaper is unaware, private guards continue to provide credible intelintelligence reports to core security organs which have led to apprehension and nipping in the bud of serious crimes. The inside facts are usually not for public consumption.”

He said further that, “Though Section 17 of Private Guard Decree of 1986, as amended in 2004, prohibits private security guards from carrying arms, it is not cast in stone. Various acts, decrees and laws have been amended and are being amended. To amend the Private Guard Decree which is long overdue is not out of place given emerging threats and socio-political realities.

“We therefore use this opportunity to appeal for the amendment of the Private Guard Decree of 1986 to incorporate the carrying of arms of private guards as well as other salient amendments that would strengthen the functions of ALPSPN to better serve the country.”

The job or responsibility of a private security guard as stated in different definitions is securing the lives and properties of their clients. The client may be an individual, organisation, private institution, government, etc. However, experience has shown that guards can perform other functions than just protecting the lives and properties of the client.

Security expert’s opinion

For instance, according to Ugochukwu Ezigbo, a security expert, “Private guards are a critical part of the security system of the nation, this is largely due to their numbers and spread. There are well over 1,000 private guarding companies registered with the NSCDC, which is the regulator of all private guard companies in Nigeria. One can imagine the number of guards with each of these companies. Almost all residences, offices, schools, etc. that you come across have private guards securing their locations. If one does not tend to exaggerate, the number of private guards’ operatives in Nigeria cannot be less than two million. This number by far exceeds that of the police force in the country.”

Assists in intelligence gathering

It could be recalled that during his tenure as Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, had charged private security guards in the country to assist security agencies in intelligence gathering. He stated this when he was handing over operational licences to 46 successful private guard operators at the corps headquarters in Abuja.

Gana used that occasion to caution the new entrants into the industry not to go out of line but give a good account of themselves in the face of numerous security challenges facing the country.

In a statement by Emmanuel Okeh, the spokesman of the corps, it said, “The operators whose applications met the requirements for the ownership of private security companies had undergone series of security screening by one of the highest intelligence bodies in the country.

‘’NSCDC is the sole regulator of the private security industry; hence, we reserve the right to revoke your license if you fail to renew your license or fail to abide by the laid down rules.’’

The ex-CG reminded them that the operation licence is not transferable to anyone for any business transaction. However he said, ‘’Equally, the use of firearms, bodyguards, VIP protection and bouncers are prohibited for Private Guard Companies but you can work with state commandants to use NSCDC armed squad and for the training of your guards’’, he added.

Investigation reveals that armed security officers have been known to complement law enforcement agencies in cases of any invasion or robbery as they know exactly what they can do to safely apprehend the culprit while keeping safe. This is the same when they serve as personal bodyguards. They are able to prevent financial and emotional loss as well.

According to Ezigbo, “Since they are also familiar with the environment, they would be in a better position to help the police in an investigation if any.

“Unarmed security guards have an important role to play too as far as security is concerned. However, armed guards have an added advantage because they are capable of dealing with crimes better than unarmed guards. This is why they are a better choice, especially if your business involves huge loads of cash, precious jewels and any other high-end and sensitive dealings.

“Security group makes sure that each guard, both armed and unarmed, is regularly trained on how to effectively serve. They are fully updated on security measures and methods of dealing with crimes.”

