Insecurity: AANI to hold national dialogue

As part of efforts to tackle the myriads of security challenges facing the nation, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) said it would convene a national dialogue.

Its national president, an Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar (retd.), stated this Thursday at a dinner organised for participants of senior executive course 43 2021 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Abubakar, who was represented by AANI’s secretary-general, Abubakar Ismail Isa, said the dialogue would “interrogate the prevailing social tension and divisiveness across the country and their impact on the unity and development.”

“We believe the proposed dialogue will give AANI the opportunity to take a dispassionate look at the situation in Nigeria.

“This is with a view to proffering solutions that would bring greater unity, stability, and harmony in Nigeria,’ he said.

In his remarks, the special guest, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, said the state held the national institute in high esteem.

He said, “It is for this reason that the state partnered with the institute in the construction of accommodation for the executive participants.”

Also speaking, the Commandant-General, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Abdullahi Audi, who chaired the occasion, described NIPSS as the “highest think-tank policy institute in the country, given that it turns out policy str1ategists for the nation every year.”

He called on the participants of Course 43 to contribute their quota towards building the country.