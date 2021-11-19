Insecurity: AANI to hold national dialogue

As part of efforts to tackle myriads of security challenges facing the nation, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), said it would convene a national dialogue.

National president of the association, retired Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Abubakar stated this Thursday at a dinner organised for participants of Senior Executive Course 43 2021 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).





Abubakar, who was represented by AANI Secretary General Abubakar Ismail Isa, the dialogue would interrogate the prevailing social tension and divisiveness across the country and their impact on the unity and development of the country.

He said, “We believe the proposed dialogue will give AANI the opportunity to take a dispassionate look at the situation in Nigeria.

“This is with a view to proffering solutions that would bring greater unity, stability, and harmony in Nigeria.

Abubakar added that the association would continue to sensitise various stakeholders, including politicians, professional groups, and youths, and build their capacity to enable them to take responsibility in promoting accountability and good governance.





“Since its inception in 1979, the association has hosted several conferences, seminars, and capacity building initiatives towards the attainment of its objectives.’’

Speaking, the special guest Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said the state held the national institute in high esteem.





He said, “It is for this reason that the state partnered with the institute in the construction of accommodation for the executive participants.

He added that the block of four flats would soon be completed.





Also speaking, the Commandant-General, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Abdullahi Audi, who chaired the occasion, described NIPSS as the highest think-tank policy institute in the country, given that it turns out policy strategists for the nation every year.

He called on the participants of Course 43 to contribute their quota towards building the country.

