Insecurity affecting Nigeria’s tourism industry, expert laments

A Certified Management Consultant and agricultural expert, Dr. Samuel Eremie, has lamented the effect of insecurity on the tourism sector of Nigeria, saying that Government should urgent intervene in order for the nation to harness the potentials inherent in the industry.

Addressing journalists Saturday in Abuja, during the presentation of his recently published travelogue, Adventures in Development Tourism, Eremie said that Nigeria has a lot to learn from Kenya, India and other countries, which have developed their economies from tourism and agriculture.

He said: “The potentials for tourism for a country like Nigeria is quite huge. Unfortunately, it’s a missed opportunity for this country. In the first place, security is a major requirement for a thriving tourism industry and we lack this. Starting from the ocean to the fringes of the desert, there is so much insecurity.

“Even opportunities for tourism that used to abound in this country, drawing people from different parts of the country as well as for different parts of the world, appear to have all disappeared mainly because of the insecurity that we are facing.

“I would give an example, Nigeria could earn plenty of dollars from foreigners if they had that assurance that if they go out towards the Atlantic ocean with local fisherman and stay in the fishing villages where this fisherman dwell, Nigeria could earn quite alot.

“We see that happening in places like Kenya, where communities will host tourists. They go to the village, share the life experiences of the villagers and pay hard money. That is why countries like Kenya are promoting tourism, because it is the second largest foreign exchange earner for a country like Kenya.

“It is not a question of investment in tourism. Like I mentioned, whatever investment you want to make in tourism, if you don’t have security, nobody would be ready to spend his money to go to a place where he does not feel safe and I really feel sad about this.

“There are places that we use to go to. For instance, you could go to the Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River State, the Osun shrines, etc. The annual ceremonies there cannot take place, not just because of Covid19, but many people are not sure of their security and safety in such environment.”

He added: “Sometimes, people have asked me, what has the support from international development agencies done to agricultural development in Nigeria? My answer is that if we had not received this support, agriculture in Nigeria would have been right at the bottom. Now Nigeria may not be the best in terms of harnessing and managing its resources for agricultural development.

“If you look at the book, there’s the experience from India. India started like Nigeria. Through World Bank assisted projects, they procured tractors and these tractors were supplied with so much of the long lasting parts. Like the thick iron blades and so on and very little of the fast moving spare parts. But they quickly learnt their lessons in future procurement. There insisted there must have more of the fast moving spare parts, which will be required to make the tractors move.

“However, in Nigeria, we’ve not been able to learn from that lesson. We continue to repeat the same mistake and that’s the question that came under that section, the Unanswered Indian Question. Adventures in Development Tourism does not address tourism per say, it addresses the experiences of people in development organisations that are involved in going out to the fields, the risk that they face, the experiences they share and the learnings that they derive from the trip they make to the field.

“We have a lot of outlet for this book, including online outlets. Even those who are interested in social media only, without reading, I think they will find opportunity through those online outlets and the book has been written in such a simple manner. It’s not what you will call a technical book. It’s a book that anybody can relate to. So, I have the feeling that there’s some opportunities that some people would want to take a look at this book and enjoy reading it.”