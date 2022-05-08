Insecurity: Airports, parks now target, FG should step up action – Transport Officers

Professional Transport Officers of Nigeria (PTON), Sunday, lamented that airports, motor parks, and other public transport points have become the primary targets of bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, and other social miscreants.

The President, PTON, Professor, Muyiwa Babalola, who raised the alarm in a statement he issued in Abuja, however, called on the federal, state and local governments to step up action towards finding a lasting solution to the menace of insecurity at the nation’s airports, motor parks, and other public transport points.

PTON is a body set up to proffering reliable security solutions towards safeguarding all Nigerian motor parks and for related facilities, thus responsible for providing protection of travellers across motor parks in a courteous and professional manner.

Babalola said: “As part of our collective efforts to free from insecurity, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, ritual killings among others in Nigeria, we call on the three tiers of government to, as a matter of urgency, find a lasting solution to the insecurity confronting the nation through our various motor parks and airports.”

He, however, thanked the Senator representing Sokoto East and Chairman Senate Committee on National security and Intelligence, Abdullah Gobir, for his readiness to sponsor the bill at the Senate.

