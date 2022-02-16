Insecurity: Akwa Ibom NSCDC inaugurates special female squad

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps command in Akwa Ibom has inaugurated 35 Special Female Squad to help in combating the insecurity situation in the country.

The state commandant, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, after inspecting the squad Tuesday in Uyo, commended the squad for undergoing the rigorous training for the purpose of securing the nation.

Majekodunmi said the formation of the squad also code name Blue-beret is the directive of the Commandant-General of NSCDC to secure schools.

He said: “This blue-beret is designed to combat some illegal activities currently going on in our dear country, Nigeria.

“Recently, we have had upsurge resurgence of kidnapping, armed robbery, contestations with state sovereignty and above all attack on school facilities and institutions.

“This Female Special Squad is special in all ramifications and they are here today as a product of rigorous training exercises and comportment, and of course all combine together, those efforts have manifested in what we are witnessing today.

“This project follows the directives of our Commandant-General to inaugurate these special blue-beret corps tagged Female Arms Corp. This is a special female squad for the exemplary display today, they are very special.

“This project was launched by my Commandant-General because he is very much concerned about the safety of our school and safety of our children. He launched school initiative project whereby security can be provided to secure our schools and protect our children in schools.”